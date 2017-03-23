Memorial service for Volunteer of the Year Dan Fulton set for Saturday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Dan Fulton 1-12-16 Bluff Park resident Dan Fulton addresses the Hoover Board of Education on Jan. 12, 2016.

A memorial service for Dan Fulton, the man named the 2016 Volunteer of the Year by the Friends of Hoover civic group, was rescheduled for this Saturday, March 25.

The service will be at 3:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the Artists on the Bluff facility in Bluff Park.

Fulton, a longtime Bluff Park resident who retired from teaching social studies at Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham, died on March 2 at the age of 72 after a long battle with cancer.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato in December honored Fulton at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon for his contributions to the city. Fulton was active in the fights to save Hoover school buses in 2013 and to elect a new group of city leaders in 2016. He also for the past several years faithfully recorded meetings of the Hoover City Council and Hoover Board of Education and shared them online for the public to review.

