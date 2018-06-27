Meadow Brook BB&T Bank robbed 2nd time in three weeks

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department Meadow Brook bank robbery 6-7-18 (2) A man robs the BB&T Bank branch in the Meadow Brook community in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Hoover police say the same two men who held up the bank that day robbed it again on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, but were later caught.

Two men robbed the BB&T Bank in Meadow Brook this morning, marking the second time in three weeks the bank has been robbed.

But this time, authorities arrested suspects.

This morning’s robbery took place at 9:42 a.m., when a man wearing a baseball cap and bandana covering his face entered the bank at 4705 Meadow Brook Road in Hoover and jumped the teller counter, Hoover police Capt. Gregg Rector said in a news release.

He grabbed an unknown amount of cash and tried to leave through the front door, but one of the bank managers approached him and got into an altercation with him, Rector said. The robber dropped the money, fled into the parking lot and got into an older model gold Lexus driven by another man, Rector said.

About 50 minutes later, the same two men robbed a Regions Bank branch in Graysville. Shortly after the second robbery, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force apprehended the robber who had gone inside the Meadow Brook branch after he was dropped off at his residence in Mulga, Rector said.

The second suspect was identified and taken into custody by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents, Rector said.

The two men are the same ones who robbed the Meadow Brook branch of BB&T Bank on June 7, Rector said. In that robbery, the men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, he said. Hoover police were still seeking formal arrest warrants and will release the suspects’ identities and photos when those are obtained, he said.

Police ask anyone with additional information about the case to call Detective Drew Mims at 205-444-7274. Those who wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.