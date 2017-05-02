Mayor’s Minute

We are so excited that Hoover turns 50 years old this year! So many fantastic things have happened in our city in the past 50 years, and the future is extremely bright. Hoover was a small little bedroom community in 1967, with less than 500 residents. Look at Hoover today — a bustling and very diverse place to live with nearly 90,000 residents, a booming economy and many fun and entertaining events to attend.

We are very happy that the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament will be returning to Greystone Golf and Country Club. This tournament brings the legends of golf to our community each year and will kick off on Wednesday, May 17, and last through Sunday, May 21. Visit regionstradition.com for ticket information.

Another great event in Hoover in May is The SEC Baseball Tournament, which features the top 12 collegiate baseball teams from the Southeastern Conference. The tournament will be returning to the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium for the 20th consecutive year the week of May 23–28. The games draw over 150,000 fans to Hoover over the weeklong competition, so be sure and visit secsports.com for ticket information.

With summer fast approaching, I hope you will take a little free time and stroll through the beautiful Aldridge Gardens, which is located on Lorna Road. This is a gorgeous and serene place that is free to the public and a great place to enjoy a leisurely afternoon picnic or just look at nature’s beauty. We have many other parks in Hoover, so if you need directions or additional information, visit our website at hooveralabama.gov or call 444-7500.

Finally, Frances and I want to congratulate all the upcoming high school graduates and college graduates in Hoover! Graduation is a very exciting time in the lives of our students as they embark on getting ready for their next step in life, whether it is college or starting their careers.

Please remember that the city leaders and employees are here for you and will try and accommodate you and offer you state-of-the-art facilities and services. Please contact our office if we can be of assistance to you.

Best,