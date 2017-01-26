Man arrested within hour of car theft

× Expand Courtesy of Shelby County Jail Daniel Wesley Brown, 31

Police have arrested a Birmingham man following a car theft that occurred on Jan. 24.

Daniel Wesley Brown, 31, was arrested and charged with first degree theft of property around 9:15 p.m., around 45 minutes after the car was stolen, according to a release from Hoover Police Department.

The victim was at the Shell gas station on the corner of U.S. 280 and AL 119 and left his keys in the car’s ignition when he went into the store, according to the report. When he came outside, he saw the car had been stolen.

Hoover Police sent to surrounding departments a BOLO, or be on the lookout, with the car’s description. Birmingham Police found the vehicle off of 2nd Avenue North around 9:15 p.m. and arrested the driver. Brown was transferred from Birmingham City Jail to Shelby County Jail on Jan. 25.