Leadership Hoover group names first class

The new Leadership Hoover group today announced its first class, which includes 34 leaders in government, nonprofit agencies and small, medium and large businesses.

The business leaders come from a variety of industries, including real estate, law, finance, energy, automotive, media, hospitality, communications, computer software, engineering and architecture.

The group will meet once a month over the next nine months to learn about different aspects of Hoover, including education, health care, public safety, nonprofits and government, said Joe Thomas, chairman of the board of directors for Leadership Hoover and a member of the first class.

They’ll use this knowledge to tackle issues facing the city and look for ways to improve the city’s quality of life, Thomas said.

The effort is an initiative spearheaded by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at the request of Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.

Here are the members of the first class:

Tim Aho , president, Aho Architects

Matthew Allen , sales director, Starnes Media

Dan Blackman , president, Edmonds Engineering

Kem Bryant , chief legal counsel, Birmingham Airport Authority

Tom Chelewski , vice president, Iberia Bank

Susette Clark-Walker , Realtor, RealtySouth

Jessica Coates , government affairs director, Birmingham Association of Realtors

Jammie Cowden , director of real estate, U.S. Steel Realty

Paul Dangel , director of sales and marketing, Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel

April Danielson , attorney, Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff & Brandt

Khristi Doss Driver , director of compliance and concerns, Southern Nuclear

Josh Etress , business development, Wildsparq

Toni Herrera-Bast , public relations and marketing manager, Birmingham Airport Authority

Nathan Hinds , captain, Hoover Fire Department

Sarah Johnson , marketing manager, High Cotton

Melinda James Lopez , chief financial officer and information officer, City of Hoover

Charles Lewis , principal construction manager, FFG Strategic Consulting

Tynette Lynch , CEO, Aldridge Gardens

Shannon Maze , news director, WBRC Fox 6

Van Moody , pastor, The Worship Center Christian Church

Jerome Morgan , president, Oncort Professional Services

Derrick Murphy , Hoover City Council and civil engineer, Gresham, Smith & Partners

Lynn Ray , president, Business Telephones

Michael Ray , project manager, Plexamedia

Nathan Reed , program manager, CB Richard Ellis

Wayne Reid , senior sales director, ABC 33/40

Lori Salter-Schommer, public information officer, City of Hoover

Shelley Shaw , 2016-17 president, Hoover Parent Teacher Council

Michael Staley , principal, Chain Link Solutions

Ashfaq Taufique , president, Birmingham Islamic Society

Joe Thomas , partner, Capstone Financial Group

Janet Turner , executive director, Hoover City Schools Foundation

Brandon Ward , vice president for business services division, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Jennifer Whisenant, president, Birmingham Automobile Dealers Association

Members of the first class were selected and invited by a 12-person steering committee organized by the chamber. Class members must pay $900 to participate. The group is scheduled to have its kickoff retreat on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 25-26, including a team-building exercise at the Red Mountain Park ropes course, Thomas said.

