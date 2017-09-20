Leadership Hoover group names first class

The new Leadership Hoover group today announced its first class, which includes 34 leaders in government, nonprofit agencies and small, medium and large businesses.

The business leaders come from a variety of industries, including real estate, law, finance, energy, automotive, media, hospitality, communications, computer software, engineering and architecture.

The group will meet once a month over the next nine months to learn about different aspects of Hoover, including education, health care, public safety, nonprofits and government, said Joe Thomas, chairman of the board of directors for Leadership Hoover and a member of the first class.

They’ll use this knowledge to tackle issues facing the city and look for ways to improve the city’s quality of life, Thomas said.

The effort is an initiative spearheaded by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at the request of Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.

Here are the members of the first class:

  • Tim Aho, president, Aho Architects
  • Matthew Allen, sales director, Starnes Media
  • Dan Blackman, president, Edmonds Engineering
  • Kem Bryant, chief legal counsel, Birmingham Airport Authority
  • Tom Chelewski, vice president, Iberia Bank
  • Susette Clark-Walker, Realtor, RealtySouth
  • Jessica Coates, government affairs director, Birmingham Association of Realtors
  • Jammie Cowden, director of real estate, U.S. Steel Realty
  • Paul Dangel, director of sales and marketing, Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel
  • April Danielson, attorney, Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff & Brandt
  • Khristi Doss Driver, director of compliance and concerns, Southern Nuclear
  • Josh Etress, business development, Wildsparq
  • Toni Herrera-Bast, public relations and marketing manager, Birmingham Airport Authority
  • Nathan Hinds, captain, Hoover Fire Department
  • Sarah Johnson, marketing manager, High Cotton
  • Melinda James Lopez, chief financial officer and information officer, City of Hoover
  • Charles Lewis, principal construction manager, FFG Strategic Consulting
  • Tynette Lynch, CEO, Aldridge Gardens
  • Shannon Maze, news director, WBRC Fox 6
  • Van Moody, pastor, The Worship Center Christian Church
  • Jerome Morgan, president, Oncort Professional Services
  • Derrick Murphy, Hoover City Council and civil engineer, Gresham, Smith & Partners
  • Lynn Ray, president, Business Telephones
  • Michael Ray, project manager, Plexamedia
  • Nathan Reed, program manager, CB Richard Ellis
  • Wayne Reid, senior sales director, ABC 33/40
  • Lori Salter-Schommer, public information officer, City of Hoover
  • Shelley Shaw, 2016-17 president, Hoover Parent Teacher Council
  • Michael Staley, principal, Chain Link Solutions
  • Ashfaq Taufique, president, Birmingham Islamic Society
  • Joe Thomas, partner, Capstone Financial Group
  • Janet Turner, executive director, Hoover City Schools Foundation
  • Brandon Ward, vice president for business services division, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
  • Jennifer Whisenant, president, Birmingham Automobile Dealers Association

Members of the first class were selected and invited by a 12-person steering committee organized by the chamber. Class members must pay $900 to participate. The group is scheduled to have its kickoff retreat on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 25-26, including a team-building exercise at the Red Mountain Park ropes course, Thomas said.

Leadership. The Key to Greatness.

Nothing moves in a positive direction until a group of dedicate people commit to leading the way to accomplishing the goals and dreams of the people. The formation of "Leadership Hoover," is a positive step in the development of Hoover becoming the destination place in the State of Alabama for growth and economic development. Congratulations to the Mayor Brocato and his leadership team in making this strategic move.

Edmond Hartwell Randle, Jr. 4 hours ago

Hoover Resident

This is Great News

David Buchanan 21 hours ago

