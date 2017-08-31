2017 Labor Day schedule for public buildings, garbage service in Hoover

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Municipal Center May 2017 Hoover Municipal Center

Most city buildings in Hoover will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, for the 2017 Labor Day holiday, including the Hoover Municipal Center, Hoover Public Safety Center, Hoover Public Library and Hoover City Schools.

The Hoover Recreation Center, however, will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labor Day.

Santek/Waste Services of Alabama also will not pick up garbage in Hoover on Monday. Garbage collection normally scheduled for Monday will be moved to Tuesday, and garbage collection throughout the city will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week, with Friday pickup occurring on Saturday, Sept. 9.