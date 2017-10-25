Kids invited to Touch a Truck event in The Preserve

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover fire engine This fire engine is used at Hoover Fire Station No. 5 in the Bluff Park community in Hoover, Alabama.

Children will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with emergency vehicles, construction equipment and a variety of other trucks at an event called Touch A Truck in The Preserve community in Hoover this Sunday.

Kids will get to learn about each of the vehicles and play with lights, sirens and other functions. Because children often are frightened by emergency vehicles, this event is designed to let them learn about the trucks in a comfortable setting so they can avoid anxiety in future emergency situations.

The Autism Society of Alabama is partnering with the Exceptional Foundation to host the event specifically to benefit families with children affected by autism spectrum disorder by giving them a stimulating sensory experience, but the event is open to all families.

“We have been planning this event for quite some time and are truly looking forward to the opportunity to engage with local families and bring them such an exciting event,” said Lauren Reid, the fundraising and events manager for the Autism Society of Alabama.

Entities providing the trucks include the Hoover police and fire departments, Weil Wrecker and Nextran Truck Centers. The event is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Preserve Town Hall at 601 Preserve Way. It is free and open to people of all ages and abilities.