Junior League of Birmingham Bargain Carousel ends today in Hoover

Today is the final day of the Junior League of Birmingham’s annual Bargain Carousel shopping fundraiser in Hoover.

Admission is free today, and all items are 50 percent off.

The giant garage sale is being held at the former Winn-Dixie shopping center near the intersection of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway.

The garage sale-style event, sponsored by the Baptist Health Foundation, encompasses the entire shopping center, with the main portion occurring in the former Winn-Dixie grocery store.

Items are divided into sections, such as art, appliances, furniture, heirloom items, baby and children’s clothing and furnishings, home décor, outdoors and sporting goods.

The sale raises money for the Junior League’s 32 projects that serve women and children in the metro area, including initiatives related to domestic violence, homelessness, juvenile crime, healthy living, job readiness, personal finances and education.

It also gives people a chance to shop for items at deeply discounted prices, chairwoman Marianne Gilchrist said.

Last year’s Bargain Carousel attracted 2,600 shoppers, including the Thursday night Bargain Bash, and raised almost $180,000, organizers said.

This year’s sale kicked off on Thursday with a Bargain Bash event where all items sold for double the ticket price. The sale continued Saturday and concludes today from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 879-9861 or visit bargaincarousel.net.