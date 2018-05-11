Jubilee Joe's 2018 Benefit Boil to aid new Hoover international group

× Expand Jubilee Joe's Benefit Boil 2018 logo

Destination Hoover International, a new organization dedicated to connecting Hoover with the world by sending delegations of Hoover residents to other countries, is partnering with Jubilee Joe’s on a fundraiser on Saturday, May 12.

Jubilee Joe’s is holding a Benefit Boil at its future location in The Crossings of Hoover shopping center off John Hawkins Parkway near Interstate 459, next to Sprouts grocery store.

Tickets are $75 per person and include 2 pounds of crawfish, half a pound of shrimp, half a dozen chargrilled oysters, dessert, four drink tickets, unlimited Pepsi products, a $10 gift card to Jubilee Joe’s and live music. There also will be a silent auction. All the proceeds will benefit Destination Hoover International, said Kashif Siddiqui, owner of Jubilee Joe’s.

Shelley Shaw, a board member of Destination Hoover International, said money raised from the event will go toward scholarships and sponsorships of local students who will travel as part of the delegations to other countries.

The address for the event is 5190 Medford Drive, and it begins at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at jubileejoes.com or on the Jubilee Joe’s Benefit Boil Facebook page. They also will be available on site the day of the event.