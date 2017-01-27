JLB scholarships available for local women

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Junior League of Birmingham. The Junior League of Birmingham scholarships begin at $1,000.

The Junior League of Birmingham will grant several one-year college and graduate school scholarships to qualified female applicants, and residents of Hoover are encouraged to apply. The scholarships will be awarded in the minimum amount of $1,000 each.

The Academic Scholarship program was originally established in the 1950s to open the doors of opportunity for teachers in the area of speech and language development, and hopefully provide future leaders for the Junior League School of Speech Correction. Through the years this program has expanded, providing scholarships to women in all areas of study, both in undergraduate and graduate studies.

For 95 years, the Junior League of Birmingham’s mission has been to develop the potential of women in our community. The Junior League strives to improve the lives of women and children in our community, specifically in the areas of education and financial stability.

Scholarships will be announced at the Junior League of Birmingham’s Community Circle breakfast on March 22, 2017, and will be awarded to qualified women who demonstrate a true willingness to better themselves and their community.

“The Junior League of Birmingham believes that strong women lift each other up. As leaders, we are proud to invest in creating the future female leaders of our community,” said Lauren Roberts, president, Junior League of Birmingham. “As the females in our area seek an opportunity to further their education, we are excited to support them in their endeavors. Our dream would be that wherever these women choose to pursue their degree, they will want to return to Birmingham with their newly acquired skills and education. Hopefully we are building the future of our city as we support these young women.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must enroll as a full or part-time student in any private or public accredited two-year or four-year undergraduate or graduate college or vocational-technical school for the 2017-2018 school year.

Scholarships are restricted to eligible women who fall into one of the following categories:

► Graduating high school seniors

► Currently enrolled college and graduate students

► Graduating college seniors

► Nontraditional students

The completed application form and supporting documents must be submitted online at jlbonline.com no later than Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Since 2012-2013 the Junior League of Birmingham has given out 42 scholarships, totaling $96,000 for young women attending 20 different colleges.

For more information about the Junior League of Birmingham’s academic scholarships, visit jlbonline.com/scholarships or call 879-9861.

– Submitted by Junior League of Birmingham.