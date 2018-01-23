Jefferson County grand jury indicts Hoover teen in death of 2-year-old girl

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Police and Derrick Pointer Dlonta Khalil Melton and Levi Pointer A Jefferson County grand jury has charged 19-year-old Dlonta Khalil Melton of Hoover, Alabama, at left, with murder and child abuse in the death of 2-year-old Levi Ellise Pointer. Levi was the daughter of Melton's girlfriend.

A Jefferson County grand jury this month indicted a 19-year-old Hoover man on charges of murder and aggravated child abuse in connection with the Sept. 21 death of a 2-year-old girl, the district attorney’s office said today.

Two-year-old Levi Ellise Pointer suffered a significant skull fracture while under the supervision of her mother’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Dlonta Khalil Melton, Hoover police said.

Melton called the Hoover 911 Center at 3:49 p.m. from The Retreat at Rocky Ridge Apartments, describing an unknown medical issue involving the 2-year-old, police said.

The Hoover Fire Department arrived on the scene within four minutes and discovered the child in severe distress and promptly took her to Children’s Hospital in a fire rescue unit, police said.

Police detectives went to the hospital and immediately began an investigation. Melton, who was the sole caregiver for the child that day, could provide no explanation as to what may have caused the child to be in distress, police said.

The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m. the same day, and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the child suffered a significant skull fracture, police said.

Detectives returned to The Retreat at Rocky Ridge on Sept. 26 and took Melton into custody, and the warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 28. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office chose to take the case before a grand jury, which found cause to charge Melton as well.

The case now will be assigned to a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge for an arraignment hearing and set for trial if Melton pleads not guilty, Deputy Assistant District Attorney Mara Russell said.