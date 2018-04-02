Jack Williams arrested by FBI on corruption charges

× Expand Emily Featherston

Updated on April 2 at 4:15 p.m.

State Rep. Jack Williams, a Republican who represents parts of Hoover and Vestavia Hills in the Legislature, was arrested Monday morning on charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, among other charges.

Williams was taken into custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which was investigating the case along with the United States Postal Inspection Service, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the release, Williams was arrested along with Alabama lobbyist Martin “Marty” Connors and California businessman G. Ford Gilbert.

The three men are charged with conspiracy to commit bribery related to federal programs, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, and honest services wire fraud.

Charges are the result of the dealings the men had with Trina Health, LLC, and Williams' involvement, according to the release, in attempting to push through legislation in 2016 that would benefit the company.

[For the release in its entirety, click here].

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Alabama, reported that Jonathan S. Ross and Joshua Wendell are prosecuting the case.

According to the Associated Press, Williams and Connors appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles S. Coody on Monday afternoon, though neither had representation or entered a plea.

The two were set to be released after each posting $25,000 bond, and an arraignment hearing was set for April 18.

Williams, who hails from Vestavia, has been in the Alabama legislature since 2004.

Last May, Williams announced he would not seek re-election for his state seat, but instead would run for Jefferson County Commission.

At that announcement, Connors, who is a former chairman of the Alabama GOP, spoke in support of Williams' bid for the commission seat.

The primary for that election is set for June 5. Fellow Vestavia Hills resident and former city councilor Steve Ammons has also qualified to run for the seat.

Hoover Sun will continue updating this story as information becomes available.