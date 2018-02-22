Hunter Street Baptist Church offers class on adolescence for parents

× Expand Photo courtesy of monkeybusinessimages/Bigstock pre-teens

Hunter Street Baptist Church is offering parents an eight-week class designed to help them better understand adolescence.

The class will meet for one hour each Wednesday from March 14 to May 9 and is designed to help parents, especially parents of first-time pre-teens, be equipped to raise their children in today’s society, including helping them maintain a biblical worldview.

The class will cover the physical changes that occur in puberty as well as issues pre-teens face in today’s culture, such as sex, drugs, sexually transmitted diseases, the Internet, social media, pornography and human trafficking.

The class will be led by Dr. Darlene Traffanstedt (an internal medicine specialist), Dr. Angela Redmond (a pediatrician) and Mo Canady (the executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers). The presenters will share real-life experiences and will not shy away from difficult questions, according to a press release from the church.

The class will meet at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday night at the church at 2600 John Hawkins Parkway. For more information, visit HunterStreet.org or call the church at 205-985-7295.