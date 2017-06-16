Hundreds gather for grand opening, ribbon cutting of Finley Center

× 1 of 10 Expand Erica Techo The ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Finley Center near the Hoover Met was held on June 16, 2017. × 2 of 10 Expand Erica Techo The ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Finley Center near the Hoover Met was held on June 16, 2017. × 3 of 10 Expand Erica Techo Finley Center grand opening attendees received commemorative Finley Center coke cans. × 4 of 10 Expand Erica Techo Mayor Frank Brocato presented Diane Finley, wife of the late Bob Finley, with a proclamation during the grand opening ceremonies for the new Finley Center. × 5 of 10 Expand Erica Techo Mayor Frank Brocato presented Diane Finley, wife of the late Bob Finley, with a proclamation during the grand opening ceremonies for the new Finley Center. × 6 of 10 Expand Erica Techo The ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Finley Center near the Hoover Met was held on June 16, 2017. × 7 of 10 Expand Erica Techo The ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Finley Center near the Hoover Met was held on June 16, 2017. × 8 of 10 Expand Erica Techo The ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Finley Center near the Hoover Met was held on June 16, 2017. × 9 of 10 Expand Erica Techo The ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Finley Center near the Hoover Met was held on June 16, 2017. × 10 of 10 Expand Erica Techo The ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Finley Center near the Hoover Met was held on June 16, 2017. Prev Next

Hundreds of people converged on the Finley Center in Hoover the morning of June 16 for the ribbon cutting ceremony to declare the facility officially open. This all-purpose facility holds 11 basketball courts, which can be converted into other uses including 17 volleyball courts, an event space for trade shows or banquets, as well as other purposes.

“The large crowd shows not only Hoover’s support [for the Finley Center], but the support of the metropolitan area as well,” Hoover Mayor Frank V. Brocato said, “and it will have an impact on the entire metropolitan area.”

× Footage of the Finley Center ribbon cutting.

Brocato was front and center with Diane Finley, wife of the late Bob Finley, for whom the complex was named. After the ribbon cutting, which was held outside of the facility, everyone headed indoors and down a red-carpeted path to hear speeches from those involved in the Finley Center’s development and construction.

Diane Finley said she was deeply honored and humbled to be at the grand opening.

“I am so grateful that even after 24 years he’s still so fondly remembered by so many people,” she said. She thanked those who worked on the project, as well as the citizens of Hoover who voted to name the facility after her husband. Bob Finley was the head football coach at Berry High School from 1968 to 1993, and was introduced to the Alabama High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992. He died in 1994.

Brocato started the speeches, introducing city council members in attendance as well as recognizing the architecture firms responsible for the center’s completion, including M.J. Harris Inc., CS Beatty Construction and Diversified US. He thanked those involved in the project, citing its projected benefits for the city.

“The Finley Center will have an incredible economic impact on our community,” Brocato said. “It’s a great drive for creating jobs, and has an estimated $33 million annual impact on the city of Hoover.”

Brian Jones of the Alabama Tourism Department spoke next, adding that the Finley Center would be more than just a sports complex — it would be a means for economic development as well.

“Nationally, there are only a handful of places like this,” Jones said. “The opening of the facility put Hoover in the top 15 places for youth sports destinations in the country. It’s not only their introduction to Hoover, but also their introduction to Alabama.”

Ricky Phillips, president of the Hoover Parks and Recreation Board, toasted the great way the area’s youth will be served by the addition of these competitive fields. He said that the RV park is already serving its purpose, as all of the 170 spots were reserved for the 2018 Southeastern Conference Baseball tournament after the May 2017 tournament ended.

×

John Oros, president of the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the Finley Center and the remainder of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex will help secure the city’s place as a go-to for tournaments, such was the SEC baseball tournament.

“To have a great sports destination, you need great sports facilities,” Oros said.

The opening of the Finley Center rounds out Phase I of the Hoover Metropolitan Complex project, which began in January 2016, and starts Phase II, which will include the construction of NCAA regulation-size fields that can be used for soccer, football, lacrosse and softball and baseball, as well as tennis courts, a playground and more.

The celebration continues tomorrow with the Finley Center Family Fun Fest, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Finley Center.