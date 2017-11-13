Hoover zoning board recommends approval for Stadium Trace Village plan

× 1 of 6 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro LLC Stadium Trace Village village center 11-1-17 This is a sketch of the village center part of the Stadium Trace Village shopping center planned along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459. This part of the development will contain at least 25,000 square feet of building space, a representative for the developer said. × 2 of 6 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro LLC Stadium Trace Village 11-13-17 This is the conceptual plan for the Stadium Trace Village shopping center being built in Hoover, Alabama, along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459. × 3 of 6 Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro LLC Stadium Trace Village office bldg sketch 11-13-17 This is a sketch of a 39,000-square-foot office building proposed to be part of the Stadium Trace Village shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459. × 4 of 6 Expand Image courtesy of Skipping Consulting Stadium Trace Village traffic plan 1 These are some of the traffic improvements planned to accommodate the Stadium Trace Village shopping center being built along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459 in Hoover, Alabama. × 5 of 6 Expand Image courtesy of Skipper Consulting Stadium Trace Village traffic plan 2 These are some of the traffic improvements planned to accommodate the Stadium Trace Village shopping center being built along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459 in Hoover, Alabama. × 6 of 6 Expand Image courtesy of Skipper Consulting Stadium Trace Village traffic plan 3 These are some of the traffic improvements planned at the intersection of Stadium Trace Parkway and Emery Drive to accommodate the Stadium Trace Village shopping center being built along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459 in Hoover, Alabama. Prev Next

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission tonight gave its blessing on a zoning plan for the Stadium Trace Village shopping center along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459.

The zoning plan for the 43-acre development now moves to the Hoover City Council for final approval.

The general plan for the development is nearly the same as disclosed in August, but the development company, Broad Metro LLC, has continued working with the city to tweak details.

Tonight, the zoning board recommended the City Council remove 13 acres of the property that are now within the borders of the Trace Crossings Planned Urban Development (PUD) and combine them with a new Stadium Trace Village PUD to avoid confusion between the two developments.

Steve Monk, an attorney representing Broad Metro LLC, presented the zoning board a new sketch that shows the design of a village center that will contain at least 25,000 square feet of commercial space in the middle of the development.

× Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro LLC Stadium Trace Village village center 2 This is an aerial view of what the village center portion of the Stadium Trace Village shopping center will look like along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459 in Hoover, Alabama.

The village center is designed to put numerous smaller shops and/or restaurants together in a pedestrian-friendly environment with on-street parking. No tenant in the village center will take up more than 15,000 square feet, Monk said.

Plans for Stadium Trace Village also include a 70,000-square-foot “experiential” retail store closer to I-459, an organic grocery store, a 39,000-square-foot office building and various outparcels for hotels and other tenants. Monk said it’s still too early to disclose the names of potential tenants.

× Expand Image courtesy of Broad Metro LLC Stadium Trace Village 11-13-17 This is the conceptual plan for the Stadium Trace Village shopping center being built in Hoover, Alabama, along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459.

However, more information was shared regarding the plan for traffic improvements associated with Stadium Trace Village. The development will have two entrances, one coming from John Hawkins Parkway and one from Emery Drive, which is the first street off Stadium Trace Parkway (coming from John Hawkins Parkway), said Cody Long, a traffic consultant for the developer.

The developer has committed to:

Add a dual left-turn lane and right-turn lane from John Hawkins Parkway directly into the middle of Stadium Trace Village

Add another westbound through lane on John Hawkins Parkway from Preserve Parkway to I-459

Add a second left-turn lane from John Hawkins Parkway onto Interstate 459 South

Add a new right-turn lane from John Hawkins Parkway onto Stadium Trace Parkway, with that lane continuing all the way to Emery Drive

Add a traffic signal at the intersection of Stadium Trace Parkway and Emery Drive

Add a northbound left-turn lane from Stadium Trace Parkway onto Emery Drive

Widen the shopping center exit on Emery Drive to include a left-turn lane, through lane and right-turn lane

Widen the westbound section of Emery Drive coming from Hunter Street Baptist Church to include a left-turn/through lane and right-turn lane onto Stadium Trace Parkway

× Expand Image courtesy of Skipping Consulting Stadium Trace Village traffic plan 1 These are some of the traffic improvements planned to accommodate the Stadium Trace Village shopping center being built along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459 in Hoover, Alabama.

× Expand Image courtesy of Skipper Consulting Stadium Trace Village traffic plan 2 These are some of the traffic improvements planned to accommodate the Stadium Trace Village shopping center being built along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459 in Hoover, Alabama.

× Expand Image courtesy of Skipper Consulting Stadium Trace Village traffic plan 3 These are some of the traffic improvements planned at the intersection of Stadium Trace Parkway and Emery Drive to accommodate the Stadium Trace Village shopping center being built along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459 in Hoover, Alabama.

Hoover City Planner Mac Martin said city officials appreciated the developer’s willingness to work with the city to create the village center as part of the development. The village center will have a feeling similar to The Summit or the villages in Mountain Brook in terms of the setup, he said.

Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice said the city is very interested in making this development pedestrian-friendly. The developer will add a sidewalk along Stadium Trace Parkway to its intersection with John Hawkins Parkway, and the city will work with the Alabama Department of Transportation to find a way to get pedestrian traffic across John Hawkins Parkway in a safe manner, Rice said.

Will Kadish, the marketing director for Broad Metro LLC, said construction work on the shopping center site is on schedule. The projected opening date for the shopping center is the fourth quarter of 2018.

In other business tonight, the zoning board approved:

Preliminary plans for 68 residential lots in the first phase of the Flemming Farms community in Trace Crossings. That development will be off Flemming Parkway near Bumpus Middle School, with the Hoover Metropolitan Complex to the north and the Cahaba River to the south, Assistant City Engineer Chris Reeves said.

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Flemming Farms Phase 1 Signature Homes plans to build 68 houses in the first phase of the Flemming Farms community in Trace Crossings. The development is off Flemming Parkway near Bumpus Middle School, with the Hoover Metropolitan Complex to the north and the Cahaba River to the south.

Final plans for 94 residential lots in phases 1A and 1B of the Blackridge community at the end of Stadium Trace Parkway

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Blackridge Phase 1A Signature Homes plans to build 51 residential lots in Phase 1A of the Blackridge community at the end of Stadium Trace Parkway in Hoover, Alabama.

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Hoover Blackridge Phase !B Signature Homes plans to build 43 residential lots in Phase 1B of the Blackridge community at the end of Stadium Trace Parkway in Hoover, Alabama.

Final plans for 28 residential lots in Phase 1B of the Lake Wilborn community off Stadium Trace Parkway.