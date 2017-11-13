Hoover zoning board recommends approval for Stadium Trace Village plan

1 of 6

Image courtesy of Broad Metro LLC

This is a sketch of the village center part of the Stadium Trace Village shopping center planned along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459. This part of the development will contain at least 25,000 square feet of building space, a representative for the developer said.

Image courtesy of Broad Metro LLC

This is the conceptual plan for the Stadium Trace Village shopping center being built in Hoover, Alabama, along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459.

Image courtesy of Broad Metro LLC

This is a sketch of a 39,000-square-foot office building proposed to be part of the Stadium Trace Village shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459.

Image courtesy of Skipping Consulting

These are some of the traffic improvements planned to accommodate the Stadium Trace Village shopping center being built along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459 in Hoover, Alabama.

Image courtesy of Skipper Consulting

These are some of the traffic improvements planned to accommodate the Stadium Trace Village shopping center being built along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459 in Hoover, Alabama.

Image courtesy of Skipper Consulting

These are some of the traffic improvements planned at the intersection of Stadium Trace Parkway and Emery Drive to accommodate the Stadium Trace Village shopping center being built along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459 in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission tonight gave its blessing on a zoning plan for the Stadium Trace Village shopping center along John Hawkins Parkway between Stadium Trace Parkway and Interstate 459.

The zoning plan for the 43-acre development now moves to the Hoover City Council for final approval.

The general plan for the development is nearly the same as disclosed in August, but the development company, Broad Metro LLC, has continued working with the city to tweak details.

Tonight, the zoning board recommended the City Council remove 13 acres of the property that are now within the borders of the Trace Crossings Planned Urban Development (PUD) and combine them with a new Stadium Trace Village PUD to avoid confusion between the two developments.

Steve Monk, an attorney representing Broad Metro LLC, presented the zoning board a new sketch that shows the design of a village center that will contain at least 25,000 square feet of commercial space in the middle of the development.

The village center is designed to put numerous smaller shops and/or restaurants together in a pedestrian-friendly environment with on-street parking. No tenant in the village center will take up more than 15,000 square feet, Monk said.

Plans for Stadium Trace Village also include a 70,000-square-foot “experiential” retail store closer to I-459, an organic grocery store, a 39,000-square-foot office building and various outparcels for hotels and other tenants. Monk said it’s still too early to disclose the names of potential tenants.

However, more information was shared regarding the plan for traffic improvements associated with Stadium Trace Village. The development will have two entrances, one coming from John Hawkins Parkway and one from Emery Drive, which is the first street off Stadium Trace Parkway (coming from John Hawkins Parkway), said Cody Long, a traffic consultant for the developer.

The developer has committed to:

  • Add a dual left-turn lane and right-turn lane from John Hawkins Parkway directly into the middle of Stadium Trace Village
  • Add another westbound through lane on John Hawkins Parkway from Preserve Parkway to I-459
  • Add a second left-turn lane from John Hawkins Parkway onto Interstate 459 South
  • Add a new right-turn lane from John Hawkins Parkway onto Stadium Trace Parkway, with that lane continuing all the way to Emery Drive
  • Add a traffic signal at the intersection of Stadium Trace Parkway and Emery Drive
  • Add a northbound left-turn lane from Stadium Trace Parkway onto Emery Drive
  • Widen the shopping center exit on Emery Drive to include a left-turn lane, through lane and right-turn lane
  • Widen the westbound section of Emery Drive coming from Hunter Street Baptist Church to include a left-turn/through lane and right-turn lane onto Stadium Trace Parkway

Hoover City Planner Mac Martin said city officials appreciated the developer’s willingness to work with the city to create the village center as part of the development. The village center will have a feeling similar to The Summit or the villages in Mountain Brook in terms of the setup, he said.

Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice said the city is very interested in making this development pedestrian-friendly. The developer will add a sidewalk along Stadium Trace Parkway to its intersection with John Hawkins Parkway, and the city will work with the Alabama Department of Transportation to find a way to get pedestrian traffic across John Hawkins Parkway in a safe manner, Rice said.

Will Kadish, the marketing director for Broad Metro LLC, said construction work on the shopping center site is on schedule. The projected opening date for the shopping center is the fourth quarter of 2018.

Read more about Stadium Trace Village here.

In other business tonight, the zoning board approved:

  • Preliminary plans for 68 residential lots in the first phase of the Flemming Farms community in Trace Crossings. That development will be off Flemming Parkway near Bumpus Middle School, with the Hoover Metropolitan Complex to the north and the Cahaba River to the south, Assistant City Engineer Chris Reeves said.
  • Final plans for 94 residential lots in phases 1A and 1B of the Blackridge community at the end of Stadium Trace Parkway
  • Final plans for 28 residential lots in Phase 1B of the Lake Wilborn community off Stadium Trace Parkway.

Shopping dev. On 150/Stadium Trace

How many more health food groceries do you think Hoover can support? T he G rove isn't. Even full yet or built out. At sout h shades and Morgan Road, we desperately need the intersection widened, turbulent nignals and turn lanes to help work traffic. The same will have to be done if Stadium trace is extended. P.s. Neighbors do not want a service station on the corner of Morgan Road and S. Shadess. How about a. Church or senior living or a restrauant.pat

Pat davis 1 hour ago

Stadium Trace Parkway - Extended

Really think Hoover should take a hard look at extending Stadium Trace Pkwy all the way through Wilburn/Blackridge to Morgan Rd/52 as a 4 or 5 lane road. Work with other cities to get ahead of the traffic issues. Traffic on S. Shades Crest is terrible and now with this development along with the 1000+ houses in the area, people need multiple ways in and out or this will turn into a nightmare. Another example would be connecting Flemming Pkwy (road in front of Bumpus MS) to Ruffin Rd (Helena Sports Complex). Look on Google Maps, it makes sense. Find a way to figure it out as well protect the Cahaba River in the process.

S. Dogood 2 hours ago

Traffic Flow

Once again the city is short sided regarding traffic flow into the shopping center. The traffic flow from 150 will over tax the short left turn into the shopping center. It will end up causing intersection blocking by drivers that need to be first instead of obeying traffic signals. Same issue face the Galleria and Costco when using the Galleria Blvd in either direction. The 150 can't handle any more traffic. We don't need more, shopping and commercial space. There are empty buildings all around Hoover

Dave Taylor 3 hours ago

