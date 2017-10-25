Hoover woman dies three weeks after wreck in Trace Crossings

× Expand Pat Pissanos Pat Pissanos

A 66-year-old Hoover woman died Tuesday night after suffering injuries in a wreck three weeks before, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Pat Pissanos of the Ross Bridge community died at UAB Hospital about 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said. She had been in the hospital ever since her wreck on Oct. 3, Yates said.

Pissanos was involved in a single-vehicle wreck when the vehicle in which she was traveling on Stadium Trace Parkway left the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree near John Hawkins Parkway at 11:59 a.m., Yates said.

Pissanos, the founder, president and CEO of Dogs Cats Unlimited, was known for her love of animals and had been developing a new app to help identify and assist pets left alone at home, particularly in cases where their owners are away due to an emergency.