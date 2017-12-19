Hoover woman charged with attempted murder after hatchet attack on her boyfriend

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department Donna Marie Brasher Donna Marie Brasher

Authorities today charged a 31-year-old Hoover woman with attempted murder, saying she attacked her 58-year-old boyfriend with a hatchet Monday night at a Hoover condominium.

The man claimed his girlfriend, Donna Marie Brasher, attacked him with the hatchet after he refused to let her use his car, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release. He also claimed Brasher struck him in the head and chest with a billiard ball, Czeskleba said.

When police responded to the scene at the Four Seasons Condominiums on Lorna Road at 7:18 p.m. Monday, they found Brasher standing on the front porch with blood on her hands, Czeskleba said.

Her boyfriend was inside the residence and bleeding from his head, police said. He had multiple lacerations to his head, torso and legs.

Officers found a hatchet and a billiard ball that appeared to have been used in the attack and took Brasher into custody. She was in the Hoover City Jail today but was expected to be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Czeskleba said.

Her boyfriend was taken to UAB Hospital, where he remained in the intensive care unit today, Czeskleba said.