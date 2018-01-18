Hoover to pay $3 million for road accessing new sports complex, schools, homes

× Expand Map provided by city of Hoover. Hoover Met Complex South Access Rd C.S. Beatty Construction won a $3 million contract to build an access road for the city of Hoover's new sports complex under construction next to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The road also will connect Hoover High School with Bumpus Middle School.

The Hoover City Council tonight agreed to pay a little more than $3 million to build a new road between Hoover High School and Flemming Parkway, near Bumpus Middle School.

About half of that money is coming out of the $80 million the city borrowed to pay for the new sports complex next to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium (the road will give access to the sports complex), Chief Financial Officer Melinda Lopez said.

The other half will come out of gasoline tax money the city receives, Lopez said, and was approved by the council tonight as part of a budget amendment.

C.S. Beatty Construction was the low bidder to win the project and build the road, with a bid of $3,050,435. Other bidders were Saia Construction at $3,461,744 and T.E. Stevens Co. at $4,550,000, city records show.

Hoover Council President Gene Smith asked during a council work session last week if the city had a history with C.S. Beatty Construction. Chief Operations Officer Tim Westhoven said C.S. Beatty was the company that handled expansion of the Hoover RV Park last year.

Construction of the access road will be on a fast track, with a goal of completing it by mid-September, Westhoven said.

This road will serve as a second way to get to and from the new five-field baseball/softball complex being built just west of the Hoover Met stadium and Finley Center, which is scheduled to be finished in August.

The road also will provide access to the five soccer/lacrosse/football fields, tennis complex, splash pad and playground being built south of the RV Park, which is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 4, 2019.

Hoover school officials say they are eager to see the road built because it will give them a third way out of Hoover High and give more direct access between Hoover High and Bumpus Middle School. The road will tie into an existing road on school system property that runs by the Hoover High baseball field, Hoover Hall building and school bus maintenance facility.

Flemming Farms, a new subdivision being built by Signature Homes, also will tie into this access road.

Councilman Curt Posey inquired as to whether anything would be done to ensure that the city doesn’t suffer loss due to construction equipment for Flemming Farms traveling on the road after it is built.. He would not want the city to invest $3 million in a road, only to have it almost immediately torn up by construction equipment, he said.

City Planner Mac Martin said the city engineer could choose to require the developer to put up a bond to cover any damage, but that would be up to the city engineer.

The council also tonight agreed to pay Brasfield & Gorrie $195,000 to serve as a construction manager for the road project and Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood $36,000 to monitor the site preparation work and test the materials being used.

In other business, the council: