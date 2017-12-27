Hoover teen killed Tuesday night remembered as charismatic, fun-loving guy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emily Hand Tyric Toodle Tyric Toodle, 18, had been working as a shoe salesman at the Foot Locker store at the Riverchase Galleria and dreamed of becoming a rap singer. He was shot to death at his apartment complex, Elevation Hoover, on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.

Family and friends of the 18-year-old Hoover man shot to death at the Elevation Hoover apartment complex Tuesday night today remembered him as a charismatic person who loved hard and had an infectious laugh.

Tyric Savion Toodle, who also went by the names Breezy and June Bug, had gone through some difficulties that led to him dropping out of school, but he had recently gotten a promotion as a salesman at the Foot Locker store at the Riverchase Galleria and dreamed of becoming a rap singer, said Emily Hand, a family friend and former neighbor who served as a mentor for the young man the past six years.

While he had made some poor choices in the past year, Hand said she and his mother, Mary Hennington, were hoping his success at work and desire to succeed would lead him down the right path and keep him out of trouble.

But Toodle’s life was cut short Tuesday night when he was shot to death in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he lived on Little Valley Road, off Lorna Road near Interstate 65.

Toodle was shot shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday night near the apartment complex office, and the shooter fled in an unknown vehicle, police Capt. Gregg Rector said.

Toodle’s 15-year-old brother, Tyaun, was nearby and rushed to his aid, but Toodle died in his arms, Hand said.

Police arrived at 7:14 p.m. — two minutes after the shooting was reported — and found Toodle lying in the parking lot unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. Hoover Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene and police have been working to find the shooter ever since, Rector said.

Hand, whom the family has called Toodle’s godmother the past six years, said Toodle was a fun guy who was beloved by his family and many friends.

“He was known for having an infectious laugh and embraced all his friends,” Hand said in a statement that was approved by Toodle’s mother. “He loved hard and always had hugs to spare. His passion for loving was truly contagious, and he was able to sweet talk with his beautiful smile.”

The family, though grieving, has spent today sharing fond memories and crazy stories about Toodle to warm their hearts, the statement said.

“Though his time on earth was short, his impact was significant. He diligently worked at his interests and pressed forward through every setback,” the statement said.

Toodle’s family previously lived in Vestavia Hills, where he attended Pizitz Middle School and Vestavia Hills High School, but transportation issues made it difficult for him to continue attending an alternative school program there, Hand said.

Toodle quit attending in February 2017 but, after moving to Hoover, attended an alternative school program at Spain Park High School for about six weeks in August and September before running into transportation problems again, Hand said.

His two brothers, 15-year-old Tyaun and 17-year-old Tyrail, attend Spain Park High, she said.

Toodle loved played football and basketball and frequented Shades Mountain Baptist Church in his earlier teen years, and he still often played basketball at the church’s community life center, the family’s statement said.

“As much as we are missing him and destroyed by the circumstances, we have faith, hope and love,” the family’s statement said. “Our family does not want to gloss over the tragic circumstances and plead for his death to help restore purpose to others. We will pray faithfully for forgiveness, hope for those he has left here on earth and wisdom for how to proceed without him.”

Rector said police believe Toodle knew the person who shot him and that others in the apartment complex are not in danger.

However, police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274 or the Hoover Police Department at 205-822-5300. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward may contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.