Hoover school board approves emergency repairs at Gwin Elementary School

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover school board 6-5-18 The Hoover Board of Education meets at the Farr Administration Building on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

School officials have known about a foundation problem at the school for a couple of years and have been monitoring it but recently determined it was getting worse and needs repairing this summer, Superintendent Kathy Murphy told the board.

Further examination revealed a foundation problem in a second location at the school. The board tonight declared the situation an emergency and authorized Murphy to work with Structural Design Group and New South Architects to seek bids from three foundation repair specialty firms.

Murphy said she hopes the work can be done for no more than $150,000.

Tracy Hobson, the school district’s operations coordinator, said he hopes to have the work completed over the summer. The first day of school for students is Aug. 8.

In other business tonight, the school board: