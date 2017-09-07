Hoover RV Park offers free spaces to people fleeing Hurricanes Irma, Harvey

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover RV Park May 2017 RVs fill the Hoover RV Park for the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Alabama in May 2017.

The Hoover Metropolitan Complex is offering free stays at the Hoover RV Park to hurricane evacuees from Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina and Texas, according to a news release from complex managers.

“Being able to provide a safe and secure location to those who are fleeing Hurricane Irma and the flooding from Hurricane Harvey is the city of Hoover’s way of trying to help any and all families who are seeking refuge from these storms,” said Monty Jones Jr., the general manager at the complex.

Interested parties must only show proof of residency in those states for temporary refuge. The Hoover RV Park just this year expanded to 170 spaces that include water, sewer and electrical hookups and Wi-Fi.

People seeking use of the park should contact the complex’s guest services department between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 739-7364 to reserve a spot or email RVPark@hoovermetcomplex.com.

For more information about the Hoover Metropolitan Complex or the Hoover RV Park, visit hoovermetcomplex.com.