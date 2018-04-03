Hoover Public Safety Foundation donates $10,000 to Children's Harbor

× 1 of 7 Expand Photos by Jon Anderson Children's Harbor 4-3-18 Four-year-old Brinley Robertson of Florence, at left, and 6-year-old Vayden McAllister of Fife, play with remote-controlled emergency vehicles, with assistance from Hoover police Sgt. Caleb Pittman, at right, at the Children's Harbor Family Center inside the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The Hoover Public Safety Foundation made a $10,000 donation to Children's Harbor this year. × 2 of 7 Expand Photos by Jon Anderson Children's Harbor 4-3-18 Chuck Wingate, the retired Hoover fire chief who now is chairman of the Hoover Public Safety Foundation, at right, presents a $10,000 donation from the foundation to Children's Harbor CEO Myrle Grate at the Children's Harbor Family Center inside the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. × 3 of 7 Expand Photos by Jon Anderson Children's Harbor 4-3-18 Hoover fire Battalion Chief Nathan Hinds assists Max Mendez of Cummings, Georgia, with a remote-controlled emergency vehicle at the Children's Harbor Family Center inside the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The Hoover Public Safety Foundation made a $10,000 donation to Children's Harbor. × 4 of 7 Expand Photos by Jon Anderson Children's Harbor 4-3-18 Hoover police officers Ellen Campbell, at left and Sgt. Caleb Pittman, standing, assist 4-year-old Brinley Robertson of Florence, Alabama, and 6-year-old Vayden McAllister of Fife, Alabama, with remote-controlled vehicles at the Children's Harbor Family Center inside the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The Hoover Public Safety Foundation made a $10,000 donation to Children's Harbor this year. × 5 of 7 Expand Photos by Jon Anderson Children's Harbor 4-3-18 Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley chats with a patient at the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children as she makes a public safety badge outside the Children's Harbor Family Center at the hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. × 6 of 7 Expand Photos by Jon Anderson Children's Harbor 4-3-18 Jehad Al-Dakka, executive officer for the Hoover Police Department, assists Trenton Moore of Enterprise, Alabama with a remote-controlled emergency vehicle at the Children's Harbor Family Center inside the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The Hoover Public Safety Foundation made a $10,000 donation to Children's Harbor this year. × 7 of 7 Expand Photos by Jon Anderson Children's Harbor 4-3-18 Representatives for Children's Harbor and the Hoover Public Safety Foundation pose for a photo at the Children's Harbor Family Center inside the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, just before the foundation presented a $10,000 donation to Children's Harbor. Prev Next

The Hoover Public Safety Foundation today made a $10,000 contribution to Children’s Harbor to help provide summer camp experiences for children with serious illnesses or injuries.

The foundation, a private group affiliated with the Hoover police and fire departments, raised most of the money through a Night of Laughter event at the Comedy Club Stardome in October, said retired Hoover fire Chief Chuck Wingate, who is chairman of the foundation.

People bought tickets to attend a dinner, comedy show and silent auction, Wingate said. The foundation also received a few donations totaling about $500, he said.

The foundation was formed in 2012 and has contributed more than $165,000 to charities, including Children’s Harbor, American Cancer Society, UAB Comprehensive Cancer Research and the Camp Conquest summer camp for children with burn injuries.

Wingate said Children’s Harbor is a great investment in the lives of children.

The organization runs a family center at the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham that offers activities for patients and their siblings, as well as counseling and educational resources at no charge. That center receives more than 24,000 visits per year, Children’s Harbor CEO Myrle Grate said.

Children’s Harbor also has a 66-acre campus at Lake Martin in Alexander City that provides summer camp space for more than 40 organizations that serve children with cancer, autism, serious burns, visual impairment and spinal cord injuries and children going through organ transplants.

This summer, a record 4,600 campers are scheduled to attend camps there, Grate said. Those camp experiences would not be possible without the support of organizations such as the Hoover Public Safety Foundation, Grate said.

“No municipality has been more supportive of Children’s Harbor’s work for the disabled and ill children in the state of Alabama than the city of Hoover,” he said.

Just after today’s check presentation, several Hoover police officers and firefighters spent some time helping patients at the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children operate remote-controlled emergency vehicles and make children’s versions of public safety badges.