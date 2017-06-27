Hoover Public Library starts NovelTea fiction book group on weekends

The Hoover Public Library has started a new Sunday NovelTea book group for people to discuss novels they read.

The library has had two fiction book groups for adults for years, but they both meet on weekday mornings, and there was a void for book group options for working people, said Nancy Klasterka, a library specialist in the fiction department.

Librarian Amy Deering stepped up to fill that void with the NovelTea group, which meets the first Sunday of each month at 3 p.m. in the Linda Andrews Reading Room in the Library Plaza. The next meeting is this Sunday, July 3.

The group gathers for tea, pastries and cookies and discusses novels, Klasterka said. “It started just a couple of months ago,” she said. “It’s going really well.”

The First Thursday Fiction Book Group meets — you guessed it — on the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m., while the Second Thursday Fiction Book Group meets on the second Thursday of each month, also at 10 a.m. Those two groups usually meet in one of the downstairs meeting rooms at the library but in July are meeting in the adult programming room on the main floor.

There also are three library-sponsored nonfiction book groups at the Hoover Public Library:

Insatiable Readers meets one Saturday a month at 10:30 a.m., with the next meeting on July 15 in the Linda Andrews Reading Room. The purpose is to introduce people to 10-15 new nonfiction books on different topics each month. The topic for July is “Favorite Sports: Sweat or Strategy?” No reading or preparation required.

Nighttime Nonfiction Book Group meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the adult programming room. The next meeting is July 27.

No Reading Required Book Group alternates monthly between 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month and noon on the third Wednesday of the month. The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. on July 11 in the adult programming room. The topic for July is “Celebrities and Brand Entrepreneurship.”

For more information about fiction book groups, call 444-7820. For more information about nonfiction book groups, call 444-7840.