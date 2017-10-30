Hoover Public Library opens doors to 2017 trick-or-treaters

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library Hoover Library 2016 trick or treat Children dressed as Scooby-Doo, Velma and Daphne from the "Scooby-Doo" cartoon were among an estimated 1,800 trick-or-treaters at the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama on Halloween 2016.

The Hoover Public Library is opening its doors to trick-or-treaters all day during regular library hours Tuesday.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., children are invited to dress up in Halloween costumes and visit 22 stations throughout the library to get candy, teen librarian Wendy Geist said.

However, the two stations in the theater office and administration offices will close at 5 p.m.

Last year, an estimated 1,800 people participated in trick-or-treating at the library, Geist said.

Nearly 1,100 people came to the library’s Halloween Heroes party Friday night, she said. Children who attended that event got to meet a variety of superheroes, such as the D.C. Super Hero Girls and Spiderman. Other activities included pictures with Wonder Woman and Superman, snacks with Ant-Man, dancing with the Guardians of the Galaxy, a game with Thor, an obstacle course, crafts, face painting and airbrush tattoos.

Children also on Friday night got to talk to Hoover firefighters, climb on a Hoover fire truck and make a child ID bracelet with Hoover Police Explorers.