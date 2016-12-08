Hoover police seek help finding suspects in shooting, carjacking

Hoover police are asking the public to help find two men associated with a shooting and carjacking on Southpark Drive Thursday night.

Police said a 28-year-old man from Double Springs was shot in the leg at 7:12 p.m. after he and a friend drove to Montgomery to pick up two male acquaintances and bring them to the Hoover area.

After making a stop in Pelham and entering Hoover, one of the acquaintances reportedly pulled a handgun and demanded property from the 28-year-old driver and his friend, police Sgt. Keith Czeskleba said.

The driver pulled onto Southpark Drive in front of InTown Suites, and that’s when the suspect shot him in the leg, Czeskleba said. Both the suspects — described as black men in their 20s from the Montgomery area — left the scene in the victim’s vehicle, leaving the victim and his friend behind, police said.

The 28-year-old was taken to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police issued a statewide alert for the stolen vehicle, a black BMW X3 with an Auburn University tag that reads MMFS.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Sgt. Clint Blackmon at 205-444-7582. Callers wishing to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.