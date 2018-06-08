Hoover police searching for Meadow Brook BB&T Bank robbers

× Expand Photos provided by Hoover Police Department BB&T Bank robbery 6-7-18 Hoover police are searching for a white man believed to be in his early to mid 50s, shown at left, and a black male accomplice involved in a robbery at the BB&T Bank in the Meadow Brook community in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, June 7, 2018. The robbers fled in the black Lincoln Town Car shown at right.

Hoover police are searching for two men involved in a robbery of the BB&T Bank in the Meadow Brook community Thursday afternoon.

The robbery at 4705 Meadow Brook Road occurred at 3:42 p.m., Hoover Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a press release. A white man wearing a black baseball cap and with a green bandana covering his face entered the bank, demanded money and then jumped the counter and removed an unknown amount of currency from the teller drawer, Czeskleba said.

The suspect did not present a weapon, and no one was injured during the robbery, he said.

The suspect left the scene in a black Lincoln Town Car, and a responding police officer encountered the vehicle traveling south on Meadow Brook Road and tried to stop it, Czeskleba said. The vehicle became disabled after a short pursuit, and the white suspect and a black male accomplice were seen running from the vehicle on Brook Hill Circle in the Meadow Brook subdivision, police said.

Officers from the Hoover Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searched the area but did not find the suspects, Czeskleba said.

The white man is believed to be in his early to mid 50s, about 6 feet tall, with an average build and long hair. No additional details were available on the black male that was seen running from the vehicle.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Detective Drew Mims at 205-444-7274. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.