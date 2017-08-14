Hoover police release identity of 84-year-old man killed in head-on collision Saturday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police

Hoover police today released the identity of the 84-year-old Pelham man killed in a head-on collision on South Shades Crest Road Saturday afternoon.

His name was Hugh Don Hull, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

Hull was driving his 2000 Ford Crown Victoria west on South Shades Crest Road when it crashed head-on into a 2006 Honda Odyssey traveling east, Czeskleba said.

The wreck occurred just before 3:15 p.m. near the intersection with Eden Ridge Drive, he said.

Hull was taken to UAB Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. The driver of the Odyssey was taken tothe Medical West freestanding emergency room in Hoover, where she was treated and released, Czeskleba said.

Traffic crash investigators still have not concluded their investigation regarding the cause of the wreck, he said.