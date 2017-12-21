Hoover police investigating armed robbery at Hyatt on U.S. 280

× Expand Police Ride-Along

Hoover police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Hyatt Place hotel this morning, according to a release from Lt. Keith Czeskleba.

Around 6:10 a.m., Hoover police were notified of the robbery. A black male wearing a gray hoodie, gold glasses and with his face covered reportedly entered the hotel at 4686 U.S. 280 and went behind the front counter.

Czeskleba said at the time the suspect entered the hotel, there was no one behind the front desk of the hotel. The suspect reportedly attempted to open the cash drawer, was unsuccessful and then went to the kitchen area of the hotel. The suspect found two employees with access to the register in the kitchen, Czeskleba said, and he pulled out a gun and had them open the register.

After demanding that the employees open the register, the suspect reportedly took cash out of the register and left. There were no reported injuries. At this time, police have not connected the suspect with any particular vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Det. Brad Fountain at 444-7562 or can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 254-7777.