Hoover police investigate string of Inverness home break-ins while victims at home

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police

The Hoover Police Department is investigating a series of break-ins in the Inverness area that occurred while the victims were home.

The first three happened early Wednesday morning in the Barkley Square neighborhood, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release.

“In each of these cases, the suspect entered the houses with no force and rummaged through the victims’ belongings without being detected,” Czeskleba said. “The suspect also entered three vehicles that were either parked inside the garage or on the street in front of the residences. In each case, the suspect removed items from the victims’ purses before leaving the area.”

Two more homes were burglarized in the Inverness Green neighborhood early Saturday morning, Czeskleba said.

In each of those cases, the suspect entered through an unsecured door but was discovered by a resident while he was still inside, Czeskleba said. He immediately ran out once the victims discovered him, police said.

The suspect also entered one of the Inverness Green victim’s vehicles prior to coming inside the house, Czeskleba said. Victims described him as white male about 6 feet tall and wearing dark clothing.

Hoover police are reminding residents not to leave items in plain view in their vehicles and to lock vehicles every time they exit them. Residents also should make sure the doors and windows to their home are locked and secure and should consider installing motion-activated floodlights on the exterior of homes, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the Inverness burglaries to contact Detective Todd Henningsen at 444-7534. To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, people can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 254-7777.