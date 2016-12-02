Hoover police investigate rock throwing at vehicles on interstates

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Police Department Vehicle rock damage 12-2-16 Hoover police say this large chunk of concrete was thrown at this vehicle on Interstate 65 South near the Old Rocky Ridge Road overpass on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. It was the fourth such incident in that area along I-65 and Interstate 459 in the past three days.

Hoover police are investigating four incidents where a rock or other projectile was thrown at a moving vehicle on interstates this week.

The first two incidents happened Wednesday at 12:37 and 2:40 p.m. on Interstate 65 South between Alford Avenue and U.S. 31, police Sgt. Keith Czeskleba said in a press release. In both cases, the vehicles were traveling south when something struck the rear window, causing it to shatter, Czeskleba said.

The third incident occurred 10 hours later at 12:40 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 459 South near the interchange with I-65. A driver reported he was driving when something struck a rear vent window, causing it to shatter.

Then at 2 p.m. today, a fourth incident occurred on Interstate 65 South near the Old Rocky Ridge Road overpass. A couple was traveling south when a large chunk of concrete struck the hood of their vehicle and then crashed through their windshield, Czeskleba said. The driver was able to maintain control of the vehicle and stop on the shoulder, he said.

No one was injured in any of these incidents, but any of them could have caused serious injury to the occupants of the vehicles or caused a traffic accident, Czeskleba said.

“The Hoover Police Department will be increasing patrols near our interstate bridges and overpasses,” he said.

Police ask that anyone who sees suspicious activity in these locations to report it immediately to the Hoover Police Department at 822-5300 or by calling 911. Anyone with information about the previous four incidents can call Sgt. Clint Blackmon at 444-7582. People who wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 254-7777.