Hoover police ask public's help to find Circle K robber

Circle K robbery 5-26-18 Hoover police say this man robbed the Circle K convenience store at 2195 John Hawkins Parkway near the Deer Valley community in Hoover, Alabama, at 4:16 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Hoover police are asking the public’s help to find a man who robbed the Circle K convenience store near Deer Valley on Saturday morning.

The store clerk told police that a man entered the store at 2195 John Hawkins Parkway at 4:16 a.m. Saturday and forced her behind the counter and ordered her to open the register.

The man had his face covered and was carrying an object wrapped in a blue towel that the clerk believed to be a firearm, according to a news release issued by Hoover police. The suspect stole about $200 and multiple packs of Newport cigarettes and was last seen driving a newer model black Honda Civic on Ross Bridge Parkway, police said.

He was described as a black man in his mid-20s, about 6 feet tall, wearing a white jacket, khaki shorts and red shoes.

Police Capt. Gregg Rector said he knows the video surveillance footage provided by the store is not very clear, but police are hopeful someone may recognize the robber by his clothing.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562. Those wishing to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward can call Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.