Hoover police ask public's help to catch Dollar General thieves in Bluff Park

Hoover police are asking the public’s help to find two people who reportedly stole merchandise this afternoon from the Dollar General store in Bluff Park Village.

According to police Capt. Gregg Rector, a black, male shopper distracted an employee while a black, female accomplice loaded merchandise into a trash container and exited the store at 2144 Tyler Road about 3 p.m.

While the woman was loading the items in a tan 2006 Nissan Altima, the employee confronted her, Rector said. The male suspect implied the female suspect had a gun, but no weapon was seen or brandished, Rector said.

Both suspects left the scene in the tan 2006 Nisan Altima, he said. No further description of the suspects was available yet.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call Detective Andrew Mims at 205-739-7274. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.