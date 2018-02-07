Hoover police arrest Kansas man with stolen checks totaling more than $760,000

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department Justin Edward Fink Justin Edward Fink

Hoover police this week arrested a Kansas man and are holding him on a bond of more than $1 million related to an identity theft case involving stolen checks from businesses throughout the metro area and out-of-state individuals.

The man first came up on the Hoover Police Department’s radar when officers were called to the Days Inn at 1800 Riverchase Drive on Jan. 12 after hotel staffers said a patron left a printer and counterfeit checks in his hotel room, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

Officers collected the items and learned the checks were stolen from several businesses in the metro area and a few out-of-state individuals, Czeskleba said. The man who rented the room, 32-year-old Justin Edward Fink of Roeland Park, Kansas, was wanted for burglary of a vehicle in Kansas, Czeskleba said.

Then on Jan. 25, officers learned the same man was staying at the Hyatt Place hotel at 2980 John Hawkins Parkway and was altering checks inside his room, Czeskleba said. Detectives learned Fink was breaking into mailboxes of businesses and stealing checks and other documents, then altering the checks to make it appear they were written to him, Czeskleba said. Police did not find Fink that day but they did find a printer, laptop computer and other tools used to alter checks in his room, Czeskleba said.

Then this past Sunday, an off-duty officer who was familiar with the other incidents saw Fink at the Riverchase Galleria, recognized him and apprehended him after a brief foot chase, Czeskleba said.

Fink had a forged check from a Clanton car dealership at the time of his arrest, Czeskleba said. He told officers he was staying at the Hampton Inn on John Hawkins Parkway, and when detectives secured a search warrant for his room, they found another printer, driver’s licenses, and tax documents, Czeskleba said. They also found 117 stolen checks with a face value totaling more than $760,000, he said.

Fink was charged with trafficking in stolen identities and possessing a forged instrument. Police today transferred him from the Hoover City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where he was being held on bonds totaling $1,075,000.

Authorities anticipate additional charges from the jurisdictions where the checks were stolen and any places where Fink may have tried to cash or successfully cashed the checks, Czeskleba said.

Police ask anyone with additional information about this case to call Detective Josh Wiggins at 205-739-7499.