Hoover police investigate homicide at apartment complex

Photo by Emily Featherston.
The Elevation Hoover apartment complex is on Little Valley Road off Lorna Road, near the intersection of Interstate 65 and U.S. 31.
Hoover police are investigating a homicide tonight in the parking lot at the Elevation Hoover apartment complex on Little Valley Road, police Capt. Gregg Rector said.
“This was not a random shooting, so there is no threat to the public at this time,” Rector said in a brief press release issued at 8:25 p.m. He plans to release more details after gathering more information, he said.
