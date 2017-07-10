Hoover planning commission OKs final plans for 75 homes, preliminary plans for 263

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Lake Cyrus Sector 21 layout The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, July 10, 2017, approved preliminary plans for 80 home sites in the 21st sector of Lake Cyrus. The land is along Lake Cyrus Club Drive, just north of Interstate 459.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission tonight approved final plans for 75 more residential lots in Ross Bridge and Lake Wilborn and preliminary plans for 263 residential lots in Blackridge, Lake Cyrus and Lake Wilborn.

The final plans included 31 home sites in the first sector of the Lake Wilborn community being built at the end of Stadium Trace Parkway and a resurvey of most of the 44 home sites in the new Reynolds Landing sector of Ross Bridge being built at the intersection of Ross Bridge Parkway and Melton Road.

The resurvey of Reynolds Landing was needed because the back of many of the lots ended up flatter than expected, and the lot lines needed to be adjusted to match the actual topography, Assistant City Engineer Chris Reeves said.

The preliminary plans that were approved included 135 home sites in the revised first phase of Blackridge (just south of Lake Wilborn), 80 home sites in the 21st sector of Lake Cyrus (along Lake Cyrus Club Drive just north of Interstate 459), and 48 home sites in the third phase of Lake Wilborn.

Once infrastructure is completed for the home sites in these sectors of Blackridge, Lake Cyrus and Lake Wilborn, the developers will return for approval of final plans.