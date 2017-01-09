Hoover planning commission resubdivides land on Ivy Lane off Alford Avenue

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson/Map provided by city of Hoover Ivy Lane resubdivision photo and map The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission agreed to let Don White resubdivide this 1.4-acre parcel at 2236 Ivy Lane into three residential lots, one with an existing home and two more designed for two more houses.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission tonight approved final plans for three residential lots on Ivy Lane off Alford Avenue.

One of the lots on the 1.4-acre parcel at 2236 Ivy Lane already has a home on it, and the owner, Don White, wanted to resubdivide the property to create two more lots for new single-family homes, said Ray Weygand, a land surveyor representing the owner.

Technically, White took six 50-foot-wide lots and two smaller lots to create one lot that is 147 feet wide (the lot with the existing home) and two lots that are 100 feet wide, Hoover Assistant City Engineer Chris Reeves said. The lots are about 180 feet deep.

The property is zoned R-1 single-family residential, which requires single-story houses to be at least 1,500 square feet and 1 ½- or 2-story houses to be at least 1,900 square feet, Reeves said.