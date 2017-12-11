Hoover planning board approves preliminary plans for 71 home sites in Lake Wilborn

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Lake Wilborn Phase 4 The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission approved preliminary plans for 71 home sites in phase four of the Lake Wilborn subdivision in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Phase four is the area in the center outlined with darker print.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission tonight approved preliminary plans for 71 homes in the fourth phase of the Lake Wilborn subdivision but postponed consideration of preliminary plans for 79 residential lots in the second phase of the Flemming Farms subdivision.

Both of the subdivisions are in the Trace Crossings community.

The 71 homes in the fourth phase of Lake Wilborn, when combined with a common area lot, take up about 24 acres, Assistant City Engineer Chris Reeves said. About 18 of the homes are on the lake, said developer Jonathan Belcher, president of Signature Homes.

The lots are 65 to 80 feet wide and take up about 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, Belcher said. The homes should range from 2,000 to 3,500 square feet and likely will be priced in the $300,000s to $500,000s, he said.

He hopes to start site work in the spring and have the lots fully developed and ready for sale by the end of 2018, he said.

The planning commission held up consideration of the 79 lots in the second phase of Flemming Farms due to concerns about connecting the community to Lake Wilborn. Signature Homes had presented plans for only one direct connection between the two neighborhoods, and city officials want to see two connections, City Planner Mac Martin said.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Flemming Farms Phase 2 This map shows preliminary plans for 79 residential lots in the second phase of the Flemming Farms subdivision in Hoover, Alabama. That phase, which consists of about 28 acres, is shown at left and is just south of Bumpus Middle School and west of the first phase of Flemming Farms.

Belcher said he believes a second connection to Lake Wilborn can be made in a future sector, but Planning Commission Chairman Mike Wood said he was leery of approving plans for phase two of Flemming Farms unless everyone is certain of how the second connection can be made.

Wood said he would not want the commission to approve this and later find out the desired connection was not possible because of issues with topography or Army Corps of Engineers regulations associated with plans to fill in part of the lake to build the second connector road.

Belcher decided to postpone his request for phase two of Flemming Farms until the Jan. 8 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission to try to resolve the issue.

In other business tonight, the planning commission approved plans for a clubhouse, swimming pool and other amenities in the Blackridge community that is south of Lake Wilborn.

Belcher said he hopes to begin construction of the clubhouse this spring and have it completed by the first quarter of 2019. The clubhouse is planned to be along the edge of the lake with a swimming area in the lake as well.

× Expand Sketch courtesy of Signature Homes Blackridge clubhouse This is a sketch of the clubhouse and pool planned on the lake in the Blackridge community just south of Trace Crossings in Hoover, Alabama.

Sales in Blackridge are going strong, Belcher said. Forty of the first 52 home sites made available for purchase on the lake were sold within two weeks of going on the market, he said. The lake in Blackridge is about 100 acres and has 3.5 miles of shoreline, he said.

The planning commission tonight was supposed to consider an amendment to the Blackridge development plan that would modify the community’s road system and exempt certain structures in the development from building and zoning regulations. However, city staff members still have some issues with the proposed amendment that they want to resolve, Martin said. Therefore, consideration of the amended plan was continued until the Jan. 8 meeting.

The commission also continued two other cases that originally had been scheduled for consideration tonight: