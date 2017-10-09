Hoover planning commission approves next phase for Brock Point subdivision

Photo courtesy of Signature Homes
Brock Point home
This is one of the finished homes in the Brock Point subdivision off Shelby County 41, just north of Greystone Cove.
The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission tonight approved final plans for the second phase of the Brock Point subdivision off Shelby County 41, north of Greystone Cove.
Phase 2A of Brock Point contains 32 home sites and 3 common area lots. The planning commission already had approved 50 home sites in phase one. That leaves 15 more home sites to be created in the 97-home community.
The lots in Brock Point are between one-third of an acre and one-half of an acre, and the homes will range from about 2,500 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet, Signature Homes President Jonathan Belcher said. Home prices start in the $400,000s, but typical prices will range from the $500,000s to $800,000s, Belcher said.
Map provided by city of Hoover
Brock Point Phase 2A site map
This map shows the location of Phase 2A of the Brock Point subdivision off Shelby County 41, just north of Greystone Cove.
So far, 25 home sites have been sold, and eight homeowners have moved in, Belcher said. A furnished model home on the 13-acre lake in the community should open by Nov. 1, he said.
Signature Homes plans to have home sites in the second phase ready to release to the public in December and plans to start site work for the final sector in late spring or early summer of next year, Belcher said.
Map provided by city of Hoover
Brock Point layout phases 1 and 2A
This map shows the layout of the first phase and Phase 2A of the Brock Point subdivision off Shelby County 41. Phase 1, to the left, contains 50 residential lots, and Phase 2A, to the right, contains 32 residential lots and three common area lots.. The final phase with 15 home sites will be a cul-de-sac in the area at the top right.
In other business tonight, the Planning and Zoning Commission:
- Approved a resurvey of final plans for Phase 1A of the Lake Wilborn community in Trace Crossings, which will contain 20 of the 499 houses planned for Lake Wilborn, just south of Bumpus Middle School.
- Approved a resurvey of two residential lots in the Glasscott section of Ross Bridge to combine two lots on Glasscott Crossing into one lot.
- Approved a resurvey of a residential lot at 5279 Greystone Way to allow the homeowner to build an addition onto the house there.
- Recommended the Hoover City Council rezone a recently annexed house and vacant lot at 2161 and 2169 Silver Spur Lane near Ross Bridge from a Jefferson County A-1 agricultural district to a Hoover A-1 agriculture district. This will ensure that the property remains residential and cannot be subdivided further, City Planner Mac Martin said.