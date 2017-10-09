Hoover planning commission approves next phase for Brock Point subdivision

× Expand Photo courtesy of Signature Homes Brock Point home This is one of the finished homes in the Brock Point subdivision off Shelby County 41, just north of Greystone Cove.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission tonight approved final plans for the second phase of the Brock Point subdivision off Shelby County 41, north of Greystone Cove.

Phase 2A of Brock Point contains 32 home sites and 3 common area lots. The planning commission already had approved 50 home sites in phase one. That leaves 15 more home sites to be created in the 97-home community.

The lots in Brock Point are between one-third of an acre and one-half of an acre, and the homes will range from about 2,500 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet, Signature Homes President Jonathan Belcher said. Home prices start in the $400,000s, but typical prices will range from the $500,000s to $800,000s, Belcher said.

× Expand Map provided by city of Hoover Brock Point Phase 2A site map This map shows the location of Phase 2A of the Brock Point subdivision off Shelby County 41, just north of Greystone Cove.

So far, 25 home sites have been sold, and eight homeowners have moved in, Belcher said. A furnished model home on the 13-acre lake in the community should open by Nov. 1, he said.

Signature Homes plans to have home sites in the second phase ready to release to the public in December and plans to start site work for the final sector in late spring or early summer of next year, Belcher said.

× Expand Map provided by city of Hoover Brock Point layout phases 1 and 2A This map shows the layout of the first phase and Phase 2A of the Brock Point subdivision off Shelby County 41. Phase 1, to the left, contains 50 residential lots, and Phase 2A, to the right, contains 32 residential lots and three common area lots.. The final phase with 15 home sites will be a cul-de-sac in the area at the top right.

