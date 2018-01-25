Hoover parents, students thank city leaders, public safety workers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jason Gaston/Hoover City Schools 2018 Hoover City Leaders Breakfast Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis, at right, and school resource officer Jon Autrey congratulate Rocky Ridge Elementary third-grader Ruby Taylor for winning an essay contest about school resource officers at the 2018 Hoover City Leaders Breakfast at Discovery United Methodist Church in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

Hoover parents and students today took time to thank city leaders and public safety workers for their contributions at the 2018 Hoover City Leaders Breakfast.

The annual event, organized by the Hoover Parent Teacher Council, was held at Discovery United Methodist Church this year and included Mayor Frank Brocato, Hoover City Council members, school board members, Superintendent Kathy Murphy, principals, and police and fire officials.

The Hoover police and fire departments once again honored student winners of poetry, art and essay contests related to firefighting and school resource officers.

Sara Roy, a fourth-grader at Gwin Elementary, won the fire prevention art contest, which included a $100 savings bond as a prize.

Third-graders in the school district wrote poems about firefighters. The winner of the poetry contest was Sophia Latham of Rocky Ridge Elementary, while second place went to Taylor Poer of Trace Crossings Elementary and third place went to Josie Provost of South Shades Crest Elementary.

Fifth-graders wrote essays about their school resource officers. First place went to Ruby Taylor of Rocky Ridge Elementary, while second place went to Katherine Laney of Greystone Elementary and third place went to Taylen Mattox of Shades Mountain Elementary.

The Hoover Police Department gave out $500 scholarships to Zac Pate of Hoover High and Lupita Contreras of Spain Park High, and the Hoover High chamber choir provided music for the event. Girl Scout Troop 144 presented the colors for the pledge of allegiance.