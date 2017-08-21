Hoover officials set hearings to discuss 2018 budget

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson City of Hoover logo - council chambers

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato plans to present his 2018 budget proposal to the Hoover City Council at the Sept. 5 council meeting, City Administrator Allan Rice said.

The City Council then will hold budget hearings where department heads talk about their budget requests on Sept. 11-12. The hope is that the council can have a chance to make any revisions it wants to the mayor’s budget in time for the council to adopt the 2018 budget at its Sept. 18 meeting, Rice said.

The city administration strongly wants to get the budget in place prior to the beginning of the fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1, Rice said.

Chief Financial Officer Melinda Lopez has set up a schedule for the budget hearings with department heads but advised that times are only estimated. If some departments do not use all of their allotted time, times for other departments may move up earlier in the day, Lopez said. Here is the schedule:

Monday, Sept. 11

9 a.m. — Budget orientation

9:30 a.m. — Municipal Court

10 a.m. — Operations/risk/events

11 a.m. — Engineering/sewer/landscape architecture and urban forestry

Noon — Lunch

12:30 p.m. — Fleet

1 p.m. — Public works

1:30 p.m. — Hoover Metropolitan Complex

2:30 p.m. — Park maintenance/Rec Center/Senior Center

Tuesday, Sept. 12

9 a.m. — Inspection services

9:15 a.m. — Building services

9:30 a.m. — Mayor’s office/Beautification Board

9:45 a.m. — Human resources

10 a.m. — City clerk

10:15 a.m. — Revenue

10:30 a.m. — Purchasing

10:45 a.m. — Finance

11 a.m. — Police/dispatch

Noon — Lunch

12:30 p.m. — Fire

1:30 p.m. — Library

2:30 p.m. — Information and reporting

3 p.m. — Technology

The budget hearings with department heads are open to the public for observation and will be held in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers.

The City Council approved its 2017 budget in March — about five months into the fiscal year. The City Council that was in place for most of 2016 delayed consideration of the 2017 budget to give newly elected council members a chance to set their own priorities once they took office in November.

The 2017 budget, when it was first approved in March, provided for $133 million of expenditures. That was a 2.8 percent increase from the original $129 million budget approved for 2016 but less than 1 percent more than actual 2016 expenditures of $132 million.

The 2017 budget called for $112 million to be spent from the general fund and $12.9 million to be spent on capital projects. The budget has been amended numerous times since March. Read more about the 2017 budget here.