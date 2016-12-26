Hoover offers dropoff point for real Christmas trees

× Expand Photo from dutourdumonde/bigstockphoto Christmas tree recycling Two Christmas trees on the pavement waiting to be collected by the garbage collectors

The city of Hoover is recommending people dispose of their real Christmas trees in the parking lot on Municipal Lane directly across the street from the Hoover Lake House at 300 Municipal Lane.

There will be a sign that says “Christmas Tree Dropoff” in that parking lot, according to the city’s website.

Alabama Power Co. plans to use all the trees dropped off this year for fish habitat enhancement in lakes, according to the city.

The trees will be accepted up until Jan. 31, Public Works Director Tommy Daniels said.