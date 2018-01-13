Hoover neighbors surprise woman with prayer balloons after cancer treatment

× 1 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan Ashley Huffstutler Balloons Ashley Huffstutler, left, reads some of the messages and prayers written on the many balloons on her lawn with her mother Mary Fruge, right. A group of friends and volunteers gathered prayers and well wishes from all over the world and wrote them on 1,200 ballons. Ashely Huffstutler, who had been battling a brain tumor for several months, completed her final round of active treatment on January 12, 2018. × 2 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan Ashley Huffstutler Balloons C.J. Philpot places balloons on the Huffstutlers' lawn early January 13, 2018. A group of friends and volunteers gathered prayers and well wishes from all over the world and wrote them on 1,200 ballons. Ashely Huffstutler, who had been battling a brain tumor for several months, completed her final round of active treatment on January 12, 2018. × 3 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan Ashley Huffstutler Balloons Ashley Huffstutler, left, reads some of the messages and prayers written on the many balloons on her lawn with her mother Mary Fruge, right. A group of friends and volunteers gathered prayers and well wishes from all over the world and wrote them on 1,200 ballons. Ashely Huffstutler, who had been battling a brain tumor for several months, completed her final round of active treatment on January 12, 2018. × 4 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan Ashley Huffstutler Balloons David Huffstutler holds his two daughters Diana, left, and Evelyn, right, as they enjoy the mny balloons on their front lawn on January 13, 2018. David's wife Ashely Huffstutler, who had been battling a brain tumor for several months, completed her final round of active treatment on January 12, 2018. A group of friends and volunteers gathered prayers and well wishes from all over the world and wrote them on 1,200 ballons. × 5 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan Ashley Huffstutler Balloons Ashley Huffstutler, right, hugs and thanks Karly Sisco for the balloon display in her front yard. Ashely Huffstutler, who had been battling a brain tumor for several months, completed her final round of active treatment on January 12, 2018. To celebrate, a group of friends and volunteers gathered prayers and well wishes from all over the world and wrote them on 1,200 ballons. × 6 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan Ashley Huffstutler Balloons Balloons decorate the front yard of the Huffstutlers' home on January 13, 2018. Ashely Huffstutler, who had been battling a brain tumor for several months, completed her final round of active treatment on January 12, 2018. To celebrate, a group of friends and volunteers gathered prayers and well wishes from all over the world and wrote them on 1,200 ballons. × 7 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan Ashley Huffstutler Balloons Friends and volunteers continue to bring balloons down to the Huffstutlers' home on January 13, 2018. Ashely Huffstutler, who had been battling a brain tumor for several months, completed her final round of active treatment on January 12, 2018. To celebrate, a group of friends and volunteers gathered prayers and well wishes from all over the world and wrote them on 1,200 ballons. × 8 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan Ashley Huffstutler Balloons Ashley Huffstutler, right, passes a balloon-laden Karly Sisco on January 13, 2018. Ashely Huffstutler, who had been battling a brain tumor for several months, completed her final round of active treatment on January 12, 2018. To celebrate, a group of friends and volunteers gathered prayers and well wishes from all over the world and wrote them on 1,200 ballons. × 9 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan Ashley Huffstutler Balloons Ashley Huffstutler, right, looks around at the many balloons on her lawn with her husband David Huffstutler, right, and daughter Diana. A group of friends and volunteers gathered prayers and well wishes from all over the world and wrote them on 1,200 ballons. Ashely Huffstutler, who had been battling a brain tumor for several months, completed her final round of active treatment on January 12, 2018. × 10 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan Ashley Huffstutler Balloons Ashley Huffstutler, right, looks on as her daughter Evelyn, 2, examines a bunch of ballons on their front lawn on January 13, 2018. Ashely Huffstutler, who had been battling a brain tumor for several months, completed her final round of active treatment on January 12, 2018. × 11 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan Ashley Huffstutler Balloons Friends and volunteers continue to bring balloons down to the Huffstutlers' home on January 13, 2018. Ashely Huffstutler, who had been battling a brain tumor for several months, completed her final round of active treatment on January 12, 2018. To celebrate, a group of friends and volunteers gathered prayers and well wishes from all over the world and wrote them on 1,200 ballons. × 12 of 12 Expand Sarah Finnegan Ashley Huffstutler Balloons Friends and volunteers prepare 1,200 balloons with well wishes and prayers for Ashley Huffstutler to decorate her front yard. Ashely completed her final round of active treatment on January 12, 2018 after battling a brain tumor for several months. Prev Next

Ashley Huffstetler's friends and neighbors surprised her Saturday morning with a yard full of balloons - 1,200 of them, to be exact.

Huffstetler, a Hoover mother of two who lives near the Preserve, was diagnosed with brain cancer in summer 2017 while pregnant with her younger daughter. Since then, she has undergone brain surgery and chemotherapy to remove the tumor, which her husband David has chronicled in a family blog.

As the Huffstetlers approached the final chemo treatment in January, friends and family members started a project: to gather balloons with the names and locations of people who were praying for Ashley Huffstetler.

Friends gathered at a neighbor's house at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 to blow up the balloons. Jessica Parks, who helped organize the project, said she had roughly 1,200 balloons that came from Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and more, even one as far away as Russia.

The balloons were staked in the Huffstetlers' yard as a surprise and “a physical representation of the people that have been praying for her through her treatment,” Parks said.