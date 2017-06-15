Hoover Met Complex to Host ‘Finley Center Family Fun Fest’

The Hoover Metropolitan Complex, managed by Sports Facilities Management (SFM), will be hosting a Finley Center Family Fun Fest at its brand new facility, The Finley Center, on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone in the community.

“We invite community members from Hoover and from the surrounding area to come see inside the new state-of-the-art facility,” said Hoover Mayor Frank V. Brocato. “The Finley Center Family Fun Fest is a great opportunity for our local community to see what The Finley Center has to offer our region.”

Hoover Mayor Frank V. Brocato and Sports Facilities Management Monty Jones, Jr. will be there, as well.

Activities during the Finley Center Family Fun Fest will include inflatables, bungee jumping, martial arts, face painting, a balloon twister, air brush tattoos, a photo booth and sports drills and equipment. There will also be refreshment samplings and live entertainment including ‘FlippenOut,’ princesses, superheroes and stilt walkers. There will also be an Alabama Wildlife Center Animal Presentation.

For more information about the Finley Center Family Fun Fest, visit https://hoovermetcomplex.com/family-fun-fest/.