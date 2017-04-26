Hoover Metropolitan Complex holding job fair this Friday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Finley Center 4-22-17 The 155,000-square-foot Finley Center is scheduled to open in mid-May. The center is to be used for sporting events, banquets, trade shows and other events.

The company managing the Hoover Metropolitan Complex for the city of Hoover is holding a job fair on Friday, April 28, as part of its effort to hire part-time employees.

Sports Facilities Management needs sports operations staff, sports camp counselors, parking attendants, ushers, people to sell and collect tickets for events, guest services representatives and other operations staff, said Monty Jones, general manager of the complex.

The jobs are for events at both Hoover Metropolitan Stadium and the new 155,000-square-foot Finley Center for sports, banquets, trade shows and other events. The Finley Center is scheduled to open in mid-May.

Friday’s job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the banquet room at the Hoover Met. People interested in applying for jobs are asked to come early and have multiple copies of their resume in hand.

Officials at the Hoover Met complex encourage people to complete job applications online before coming to the job fair. People who can’t come to the job fair are welcome to apply online as well.

For more information about the job fair and specific job descriptions, or to apply, go to hoovermetcomplex.com/about/careers/career-fair