Hoover mayor proposes incentives for three commercial developments

Stadium Trace Village site 8-29-17 Clearing work takes place for a 44-acre shopping center along John Hawkins Parkway between Interstate 459 and Stadium Trace Parkway.

The Hoover City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 to consider economic development incentives for three commercial developments.

The three developments are:

The 44-acre shopping center at the intersection of Interstate 459, John Hawkins Parkway and Stadium Trace Parkway, now being called Stadium Trace Village. Read more about that shopping center here.

A shopping center at the northwest corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway, being called the Village at Brock’s Gap.

The Whole Foods Market Plaza, formerly known as Riverchase Village, at the southern intersection of U.S. 31 and Lorna Road. Read more about the Whole Foods Market here.

City Administrator Allan Rice said today he could not give specifics about the proposed economic development incentives because the final proposals are still being crafted. Once the final documents are ready and distributed to City Council members, they will be made public, he said. That should happen later this week, he said.

Village at Brock's Gap A developer is planning a shopping center called the Village at Brock's Gap at the northwest corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock's Gap Parkway in the Trace Crossings community.

However, Rice did say the proposed incentives will be similar to other economic development agreements the city has entered with other major commercial developments. Those agreements typically have included partial rebates of sales taxes based on new sales tax revenue brought to the city.

The special City Council meeting will be held in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at the Hoover Municipal at 100 Municipal Lane and is open to the public.