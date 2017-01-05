Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato to give more state-of-the-city speeches

×
Photo by Jon Anderson
Frank Brocato 11-7-16
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato
If you missed Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato’s first state-of-the-city speech to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce last month and would like to hear it in person, there are several more chances.
Brocato is scheduled to deliver similar versions of the speech to various groups over the next few months. Here is a schedule:
- Jan. 9 — Friends of the Hoover Library, 10 a.m. at the library
- Jan. 10 — Dogwood Garden Club, 7 p.m. (private meeting)
- Jan. 12 — Hoover Service Club, 11 a.m. at Hoover Country Club (optional $18 lunch; call Winnie Cooper at 979-5699 if coming for lunch)
- Jan. 23 — Friends of Hoover, 11 a.m. at Artists on the Bluff
- Feb. 8 — Hoover Rotary Club, noon at Hoover Country Club ($17 luncheon)
- Feb. 9 — Monte D’Oro Neighborhood Association (private meeting)
- March 9 — Riverchase Women’s Club, Riverchase Residential Association and Riverchase Country Club, 6 p.m. at Riverchase Country Club (talk focused on Riverchase; designed for Riverchase residents only)