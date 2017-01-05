Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato to give more state-of-the-city speeches

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Frank Brocato 11-7-16 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

If you missed Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato’s first state-of-the-city speech to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce last month and would like to hear it in person, there are several more chances.

Brocato is scheduled to deliver similar versions of the speech to various groups over the next few months. Here is a schedule: