Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato to give first state-of-the-city address

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Frank Brocato 12-1-16 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato is scheduled to give his first state-of-the-city address to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Brocato, who served 42 years with the Hoover Fire Department before retiring in February 2015, was elected mayor in August.

He joined the Hoover Fire Department as a volunteer in March 1973 and soon thereafter was hired for a paid position. Former Chief Ralph Shepherd sent him to paramedic school, and he became Hoover's first paramedic. He was hired as a full-time member of the department in 1975.

In 1979, former Chief Tom Bradley named Brocato the city's first fire marshal. He served in that role for three years until being promoted and named captain over a new fire station in Riverchase.

Brocato obtained his associate’s degree in fire science from Jefferson State Community College and later a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Birmingham-Southern College in 1982 at the age of 30.

In 1985, Brocato was named a battalion chief and made head of the department's emergency medical services. He served in that role for 24 years until 2009, when new Chief Chuck Wingate asked him to reprise his role as fire marshal and chief of operations, a position he held until his retirement.

His state-of-the-city speech will be at the chamber’s December luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel. Networking begins at 11:15, and the luncheon starts at noon. Free parking is available in the Riverchase Galleria parking lot or north parking deck, and hotel parking is available for $2.

The luncheon cost is $20 for members with reservations or $25 for non-members or members without reservations. The deadline for reservations is Monday, Dec. 12. To make a reservation, go to the chamber’s website or call the chamber at 988-5672.