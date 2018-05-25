Hoover man accused of burglarizing, ransacking Bluff Park church

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jefferson County Jail Charles Thomas Cain III Charles Thomas Cain III

Hoover police today obtained charges against a 31-year-old Hoover man, saying he ransacked a Bluff Park church office this week and stole prescription medication from a nearby residence.

The pastor at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church at 429 Cloudland Drive told police she arrived at the church Monday afternoon and discovered someone had forced their way into the church and ransacked the church office. However, nothing was reported missing from the church, Hoover police. Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

A woman who lived nearby reported seeing a man wearing dark clothing running away from the area about 5:45 a.m. Monday, Czeskleba said.

Then on Tuesday, that woman’s home on Maiden Lane was burglarized while she was away, and someone stole prescription medication, he said.

Hoover detectives learned that the Homewood Police Department had arrested a man fitting the description of the Bluff Park burglar on Wednesday, and when Hoover police questioned him, he confessed that he was a heroin addict and had broken into the church and the residence on Maiden Lane looking for cash, Czeskleba said.

Authorities charged Charles Thomas Cain III with two count of burglary. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham today on bonds totaling $51,000. Other charges he faces include breaking into a vehicle, theft of a debit or credit card and fraudulent credit card use.