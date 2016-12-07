Hoover library to hold retirement party for Director Linda Andrews this Sunday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Linda Andrews Library Plaza Hoover Library Director Linda Andrews is retiring at the end of 2016. Here, she stands in the Library Plaza, a gathering area that opened in 2009.

The Hoover Public Library is throwing a retirement party for Library Director Linda Andrews this Sunday at the Hoover Library Plaza.

The celebration will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and is open to the public. The new café in the Library Plaza, East 59 Café, is providing refreshments. A program is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m.

The Friends of the Hoover Library and library staff are unveiling a new sign designating the Library Plaza Reading Room as the Linda Andrews Reading Room. Andrews has been Hoover’s library director for 33 years, and she is the only director the library has had since its inception.

Her retirement takes effect at the end of the year.