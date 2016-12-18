Hoover Library Theatre to show "A Christmas Story" for free Monday

× Expand Image from "A Christmas Story" trailer A Christmas Story Nine-year-old Ralphie, played by Peter Billingsley, tells Santa Claus he wants a Red Ryder B.B. gun for Christmas in the 1983 classic "A Christmas Story."

Having trouble getting in the Christmas mood? The Hoover Library Theatre might be able to help.

The theater is showing the 1983 classic “A Christmas Story” twice — and for free – on Monday, Dec. 18.

The comedy, set in the 1940s, tells the story of Ralphie, a 9-year-old boy who tries to convince his parents, his teacher and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder B.B. gun is what he needs for Christmas.

The movie is rated PG and last 1 hour and 34 minutes. See the full description, including the content advisory, on the International Movie Database website. The Library Theatre is showing the film at 2 and 6:30 p.m. and providing free refreshments as well.

So, if you can get your tongue unstuck from that frozen metal pole, grab one of the 250 seats in the Library Theatre and usher in the Christmas season with a laugh.